BEAUFORT - Under a dry, overcast sky, an army of pipers, dancers and strongmen channeled a style of Scottishness expressed in tartan Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Gallants Channel waterfront site in Beaufort.
Clans from across the country came together to celebrate their culture with an all-day display of music, dance and feats of strength during the Crystal Coast Highland Games.
The games were put on by Holly and her husband Bill Crawford of Morehead City.
Bill also runs the athletics at the New Hampshire Highland Games and helps organize the World Highland Games Championships each year.
The first Highland Games held last year in Beaufort drew a crowd of approximately 1,000 people. This year, the event doubled in size with more than 2,000 tickets sold, according to Holly.
With nine clans represented, along with two Scottish society groups, there was plenty of opportunity for those of European heritage to connect with their ancestry.
People who are not Scottish were also encouraged to take part in the festivities and camaraderie.
"There are a lot of people with Scottish heritage in the area, but mostly it's a family event," said Bill. "You don't have to be Scottish to have fun."
While the traditional food, dance and music gave the event a jovial flare, the main draw for most in attendance was the games.
During the competition, professional athletes, world champions and international contenders tried their hand at events such as the famous caber toss, shot put and sheaf event, in which competitors attempt to throw a 16-pound bundle of hay over a bar with a pitchfork.
While the crowd applauded competitors’ successful throws and groaned at the near misses, the beer garden behind the stands stayed busy.
According to Bill, the quality of competition was extremely high over the weekend with four of the top six Highland Games athletes in the country in attendance.
Also making her presence felt in the women's group was five-time World Champion Adriane Wilson.
"That's as good as it gets," said Bill.
Winners of the professional division received a cash prize, while amateurs battled it out for a trophy and prestige.
Within the next five years, the Crawfords hope to keep expanding the games enough to be able to host the world championships in Beaufort.
"Every year we can grow little by little," said Holly. "That is our goal, to keep this thing going and get more athletes out here next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.