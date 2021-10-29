Last call: One-stop early voting in 2021 municipal elections closes Saturday

BEAUFORT — It was stop and go Thursday afternoon for workers at Carteret County’s Beaufort one-stop site – a few voters trailed in to be assisted before another lull arrived. Occasionally, a car would appear on the screen of the curbside voting monitor, but it was often a false alarm.
The workers have just two more days of one-stop, however, with early voting winding down with a weekend session Saturday.
Even though one-stop has proven slow – as it tends to in odd years for municipal elections – veteran poll worker Kay Golden of Beaufort is glad to be back at her post, especially after the breakneck pace of the 2020 presidential election last November.
“It’s nice to slow the pace down,” she said. “I enjoy getting people to come in again, getting to meet some new faces.”
The team was in good spirits despite the sprinkling of voters over the last two weeks.
Naturally, they’ve assisted voters mostly from towns with contested races – Beaufort, Morehead City, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores. There’s also been a mix of age groups voting early, longtime worker Steve Norton noted.
Turnout for municipal elections is a challenge year after year, and not just in Carteret County, which managed a turnout of 19.7% in 2019, 17.4% in 2017 and 17.17% in 2015. Officials had originally hoped for more mail-in voting amid the recent surge of coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant, but that hasn’t come to fruition.
By close Thursday, just 1,609 county voters had cast a ballot in the municipal races, about 6.5% of all those eligible. Of those, the Newport one-stop site had accounted for just 133 of the ballots cast.
The three sites – the County Board of Elections in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park in Newport will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today before concluding voting with a shortened period Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Any voter residing within a municipality can cast a ballot at any of the three locations. Those who are not registered or need to update an address can do so during the one-stop period. Those looking to register must bring a government ID, a bill or other valid form of identification.
Voters will not be able to register Tuesday on election day.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.