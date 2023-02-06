EMERALD ISLE — More than four years after Hurricane Florence damaged one of the town’s two fire stations, Emerald Isle is moving forward with a plan to rebuild it.
The town recently posted on its website a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from architects interested in designing a building to rebuild fire station 2 at 2810 Emerald Drive (Highway 58) in the eastern end of town.
The deadline for architects to respond is Feb. 28.
According to the RFQ, statements of qualifications will be evaluated and reviewed by town staff, and firms might be contacted for in-person interviews. Submitted qualification statements are not available for public inspection until an award is executed by contract.
The town repaired the fire station after the storm, but it has still been problematic. Fire station 1 is in the west end of town at 7516 Emerald Drive, near the town government complex.
According to the RFQ, anticipated services needed for the new fire station 2 include:
• Space needs assessment and concept plan.
• A budget estimate.
• Complete site engineering and permitting.
• Complete architectural, structural, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, security, etc. design and permitting.
• Coordination with selected construction manager during design, bidding and construction.
• Complete construction administration services.
• Complete layout design, specifications and bidding.
The town anticipates the project will be paid for with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The town board of commissioners in March 2022 authorized Town Manager Matt Zapp to apply $9.82 million in federal funds to complete 17 projects, including more than $3 million to rebuild the fire station.
During that March 2022 meeting, Zapp said FEMA awarded the town $46,401,061 for projects to replenish the beach in 2019, 2020 and 2021 following Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The town’s final expenditures for the entire three-year project totaled $36,573,112.79. This resulted in excess funds of $9,827,948.21.
The savings came about because the Carteret County Shoreline Protection Office collectively bid the three-phase beach nourishment project, Zapp said.
Among other projects the town hopes to pay with FEMA funds are stormwater and drainage improvements, generators for stormwater pumps and the community center, two ambulances and two fire trucks, a dump truck and a tractor.
According to the RFQ for the fire station, firms chosen for phase two of the selection process may be required to make a presentation.
The town will negotiate a contract with the top-rated firm. If a contract cannot be successfully negotiated with the top-rated firm, the town will proceed to the second-rated firm. The town reserves the right to reject any and all statements of qualifications.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
