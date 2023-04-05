BEAUFORT — In memory of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua ‘Caleb’ Gore, 25, of Morehead City, the Carteret County Board of Education opened its meeting April 4 with a moment of silence, followed by a brief statement by School Board Chairperson Brittany Wheatly.
Gore, killed in a helicopter crash March 29 at Fort Campbell, Ky., was a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School (WCHS). His wife, Haleigh Smith Gore is a 2017 graduate of WCHS and expecting the couple’s first child.
“We know that many of our students are part of military families and many of our graduates, just like Caleb, go on to serve in the armed forces. It is heartbreaking when any of our students or families face such a tragedy that ends in the ultimate sacrifice,” Wheatly said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb’s family, his friends and his wife…”
Gore was a former member of the West Carteret High School NJROTC, and members of the current NJROTC led the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the board meeting, held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all flags at state facilities to fly at half-staff until sunset Thursday in memory of Gore. A news release from the governor’s office encourages others to join the state in lowering their flags as well.
WCHS, on its Facebook page, also sent condolences to the family of Gore.
“Rest in peace, Caleb,” the post states. “You will always be remembered as a valued member of the Patriot family and a hero who served our country with honor.”
Gore was one of nine Army soldiers who died when two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a nighttime training exercise near Fort Campbell.
In an interview with the Goldsboro News-Argus and Associated Press, Gore’s father, Tim Gore, a pastor in Wayne County, said his son, known to family as Caleb, was an infant when the family moved to North Carolina.
“His passion was search and rescue, and if you were wounded on the battlefield, Caleb coming out of that helicopter would be the most beautiful thing you would ever see,” Gore told the newspaper. “He was kind, compassionate, and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank.”
According to The Associated Press, investigators recovered the black boxes from the two helicopters, and the investigation will take some time. The soldiers’ remains were taken to Dover Air Force Base, which is home to the joint Service Mortuary Affairs Office.
This is the second former West Carteret High School student to die while serving the nation since 2018. U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City died Oct. 4, 2018 in Afghanistan while serving with the N.C. Army National Guard’s 60th Troop Command, 430th Explosive Ordnance Co., based in Washington, N.C.
