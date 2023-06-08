MOREHEAD CITY — Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, will offer creative fun to students during the week starting Monday, June 19 at Morehead City Elementary School.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
Through hands-on activities, the camp is designed to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; build confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourage entrepreneurship.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:
Catching Air: Taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park.
Invention Celebration: Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.
MimicBot: Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie.
Pop-Up Venture: Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 118,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation.
For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
