State launches new vaccine site as Carteret County plans for clinic

CARTERET COUNTY — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services launched a new online tool Monday to help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine, according to a press release posted on the Carteret County Health Department’s Facebook page.
In the meantime, county health officials plan to hold a mass vaccination clinic Saturday for those who are prescheduled. There will be no walk-in appointments.
The state’s Find My Vaccine Group walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS press release.
Beginning Wednesday, North Carolina will have 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state weekly, according to the NCDHHS. A portion of those doses are committed to large-scale events planned several weeks. As a result, many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week.
“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in the release.
County health officials reported in a press release Tuesday they still plan a mass vaccination clinic Saturday and did not respond to questions from the News-Times regarding if they expect a decrease in the amount of doses they will receive.
In the release, county officials said as of Jan. 23, the health department and Carteret Health Care have administered 5,723 vaccinations to individuals in Group 1 and Group 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents and people age 65 and older.
The county and hospital anticipate receiving an additional 1,375 vaccines this week to use for first dose vaccinations.
Requests to be placed on the waiting list can be made online at carteretcountync.gov/Vaccine or by phone 252-728-8550, option 2. Currently, there are over 13,000 eligible residents on the waiting list.
“To ensure individuals receive an appointment, we advise those individuals on the waiting list to answer calls from unknown callers as it may be staff calling to schedule a vaccination appointment,” the county release states.
Appointment schedulers will ask for your full name, birth date and sometimes medical screening information, as well as provide individuals their first appointment date. To avoid any scam calls, those schedulers will not request any other personal information, such as social security number, insurance and credit card information.
As the state approves other groups to be vaccinated, the health department will post information on the county website and Facebook pages.
For more information on the North Carolina vaccine distribution process, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
Until the country begins to get ahead of the pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone should keep wearing a mask, waiting at least 6 feet apart and washing hands often. North Carolina continues to have high rates of cases, hospitalizations and the percent of tests that are positive. A secretarial directive remains in effect. People should stay home and only leave for essential purposes, such as buying food, accessing health care and going to school or work.
For more information and to find a vaccine group, visit findmygroup.nc.gov.
