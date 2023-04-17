CARTERET COUNTY — Litter Free Land and Sea is recruiting volunteers for the annual spring countywide litter cleanup day, where volunteer groups across the county can team up to pick up litter in the community.
The cleanup day provides an opportunity to give back and connect with friends, neighbors, and coworkers as well as the environment in a safe and easy way.
The event will take place 9 a.m. to noon April 22. Check-in will begin at 8:45 a.m. at any one of the eight Carteret County cleanup sites.
Every volunteer will receive a T-shirt and is eligible for prizes and drawings including gift certificates for restaurants, store merchandise, family-centered places, and more. Winners will be announced at each cleanup site.
Volunteers will be provided free refreshments, gloves, trash bags, safety gear and trash pickup tools while supplies last. Just bring water and wear comfortable shoes. This is a rain or shine event.
To ensure supplies are available for everyone who participates, individuals and teams are asked to register no later than April 20 by visiting www.litterfreelandandsea.com.
Litter Free Land and Sea is an initiative of Carteret County Government, Crystal Coast Economic Development, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and various community partners, which involves the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment and promotes community awareness, public education, litter prevention, collection and enforcement.
The eight sites are:
Peletier Town Hall, 1603 Highway 58, Peletier
Eastern Park, 450 NC Hwy 70 E, Smyrna
Grayden Paul Park, 718 Front Street, Beaufort
Fort Macon State Park, 2303 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach
Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier, 100 Bogue Inlet Drive, Emerald Isle
Train Depot, 1001 Arendell Street, Morehead City
Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave, Newport
Salter Path Beach Access, 1025 Salter Path Road, Salter Path
For more information on Litter Free Land and Sea, visit www.litterfreelandandsea.com.
