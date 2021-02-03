Drive-by parade set
The Carteret County public school system will host a drive-by retirement parade for Public Information Officer Tabbie Nance from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 at the school system’s central office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
Ms. Nance’s last day is Friday, Feb. 26 and her official retirement date is Monday, March 1.
Those participating can enter at the school system’s central services office driveway on Safrit Drive. Stop briefly at Ms. Nance’s tent, then drive around the building to exit.
To comply with coronavirus guidelines, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, wear a mask and give Ms. Nance congratulations curbside.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Community Appearance Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at town hall at 100 Municipal Circle.
The commission will review a single-family landscape permit application for 223 Salter Path Road.
