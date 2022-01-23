PKS commissioners adopt revised strategic plan with goal to encourage more public participation

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Getting more resident input and participation in town affairs is a major goal for town officials in their newly adopted strategic plan.
The board of commissioners met Wednesday for a special meeting in the town hall boardroom on Pine Knoll Boulevard and online via Webinar. During the meeting, the board received a summary from the board’s strategic planning committee on the latest revision to the town strategic plan. After discussion, the board unanimously adopted the revised plan.
Strategic Planning Committee Chairman John Ferguson gave the board the summary of the revised plan. According to Mr. Ferguson, the purpose of the plan is to identify key areas and methods of improvement to achieve the board’s vision for Pine Knoll Shores. The improvement areas under the revised plan are:
· Resilience.
· Infrastructure.
· Fiscal planning.
· Public safety and disaster planning.
· Natural resources management.
· Managing growth.
· Sense of community.
“A strategic plan is pretty broad,” Mr. Ferguson said. “There’s going to need to be a prioritization process…It all works in concern if the board of commissioners, (town) management and the committees all work together.”
One major element to the plan as a whole seemed to be getting residents engaged with town affairs. Mr. Ferguson said the way to get more resident engagement is “increasing participation in programs and committees and improving input methods.”
Commissioner Clark Edwards said he’s noticed more public participation at municipal meetings and committees already in recent years, but more improvements could be made. One such area he brought up was improving input during regular board of commissioner meetings.
Planning board and strategic planning committee member George Greene attended Wednesday’s meeting online. He suggested allowing open discussion with attendees during board of commission meetings. Commissioner Alicia Durham said while that may work for the smaller committees, it could get out of hand at the more widely attended board meetings.
Mayor John Brodman seemed to agree with Ms. Durham.
“I think if every board meeting was an open town hall meeting, we’d never get any work done,” he said. Commissioner Bill Knecht suggested scheduling regular, but separate open meetings to encourage resident input.
