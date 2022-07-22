SWANSBORO - There's nothing quite like cooling off in the water on a hot summer day.
For dozens of summer campers, this meant taking a paddle Friday, July 22 at Pogies Fishing Center in Swansboro.
Located on the 900-foot island between the double bridges linking Swansboro to Cedar Point, the business provides an ideal location for beginning kayakers, according to co-owner Laini Jo Johnson.
"We've been able to expand a lot with our parking and water accessibility," Johnson said. "Right here in front of our shop we have this big open bay that's really nice and shallow, so people can hang out here and not be intimidated by the Intercoastal Waterway."
The day camps are conducted by qualified counselors who share their kayaking knowledge and are geared toward children ages 5 through 13.
In addition to overseeing the day-to-day events, Johnson also runs The Zen Room located inside the main Pogies building, which features a large and unique selection of minerals, crystals, gems, jewelry and plants.
"I've always been really into rocks, geology, fossils and, you know, all the ecology around here," Johnson said.
Since being founded in 2017 by Laini's husband, Ethan Johnson, the business has grown from kayak rentals to also include camps, guided tours, treasure hunts, charter fishing and a myriad of other water-based outdoor activities.
Ethan also facilitated the building of a fishing pier on the island where anglers have had success catching sheepshead, black drum, redfish and flounder.
"It gives people another avenue to fish other than Bicentenial Park in Swansboro and the Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle," Johnson said.
Pogies is open seven days a week and has published a schedule of summer activities through August. For more information on upcoming events, visit their website at www.pogiesfishing.com or call the center at 910-325-7876.
