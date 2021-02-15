Emerald Isle approves beach access walkway replacement

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night approved a contract for replacement of the ocean beach access walkway at Craig Drive.
The contract went to Langford Builders of Emerald Isle for $61,970, and the board approved it as part of the consent agenda, a list of non-controversial items that can be OK’d with a single vote. The meeting was conducted on GoToWebinar.
The project is one of several this year in the town’s ongoing annual effort to keep beach access walkways in safe condition for use. Craig Drive was identified as a need and funded in the 2020-21 budget.
In a memo to commissioners, Town Manager Matt Zapp said he sought bids Dec. 15 and received two. The other was from U Dream It Builders, also of Emerald Isle, for $89,585.
“The latest design for town walkways features a polypropylene decking system which is a high quality, slip-resistant and maintenance-free decking alternative,” Mr. Rush wrote in his memo. “This product is most often used when constructing decks and docks at marinas throughout the United States. The latest design will extend the useful life of the walkways.”
The contractor will also demolish the existing Craig Drive wooden walkway and haul away the debris.
Work will begin as soon as possible so the walkway will be complete in time for use this spring and summer.
Also under the consent agenda, the board voted to renew a contract for use of the clubhouse at the defunct Silver Creek Golf Course near Peletier as an emergency operations center in case a major hurricane or other disaster makes staying in the Bogue Banks town unfeasible.
The clubhouse is 32 feet above sea level and 5.2 miles from the Emerald Isle high-rise bridge.
The town is also looking, long-range, at the possibility of building its own storm-safe emergency operations center, possibly in combination with a fire and EMS building. That effort is years away, however.
Although the Silver Creek lease option has been in place for several years, the town hasn’t used it. The agreement allows the town to operate from the clubhouse for a week, and longer if necessary, with permission from the owner, Eddie McNeill.
Silver Creek is being developed as residential lots.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.