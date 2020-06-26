Atlantic Beach police seek information on suspect in deadly shooting

ATLANTIC BEACH —The Atlantic Beach Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting incident which occurred May 30 at the Oceanana Motel in Atlantic Beach.
During this incident, 26-year-old Travis Lamar Bunch of Smithfield was shot and subsequently died of his injuries while in transit to Vidant Health, ABPD said in a Friday release.
Shaquille O’Neil Carter, 27, of Wilmington, is wanted in connection with the shooting and warrants have been obtained for his arrest. Mr. Carter could possibly be in North Carolina, Georgia or Virginia, ABPD said.
From photographic records, the release stated Mr. Carter is an African American male and described as having black hair, brown eyes, a muscular build, a height of 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing 201 pounds.
Anyone with information on the location of Mr. Carter can contact the ABPD at 252-726-2523.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.