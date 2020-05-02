Carteret Community College celebrates health science graduates

MOREHEAD CITY — The parking lot of Carteret Community College was transformed into a parade route Friday for graduates of the college’s health sciences programs.
Graduates decorated their vehicles, then drove through the Wayne West Building parking lot, which was lined with health science instructors cheering them on. Many instructors waved pompoms and held signs celebrating their accomplishments. Instructors wore masks due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The college’s graduation ceremony was recently postponed from Friday, May 8 until Thursday, July 30 because of the pandemic. Students have been taking online courses from home since mid-March.
Marilyn Springle, chairperson of the Associate Degree in Nursing program, said she and nursing instructor Camella Marcom organized the parade to recognize the accomplishments of the students.
“We wanted to do something now because they have overcome so much with the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Florence,” which hit the coast in September 2018, she said. “We usually have a special pinning ceremony at this time and we had to do something to recognize their successes and hard work.”
Kathy Foster, chairperson of the human services technology program, agreed.
“This cohort of students has been tested. Their first semester we endured Hurricane Florence and now their last semester we are enduring a pandemic,” Ms. Foster said. “They have learned firsthand the importance of a human services degree and why they are essential workers.”
Nursing graduate Bridget Brummett of Beaufort said she appreciated the instructors doing something to congratulate them.
“This was wonderful,” Ms. Brummett said. “They went above and beyond like they have from the beginning. It makes us feel very special.”
Ms. Brummett said she has already been hired by Maxim Healthcare Services and is looking forward to putting her skills to work. She added that COVID-19 has made her even more determined to care for others.
“That’s why we got into this profession, to be there and help people,” she said. “I appreciate all of the recent attention given to health care workers, but it’s what is in our hearts to do. Whether we get recognition or not, we will be there to care for people.”
