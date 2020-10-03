CEDAR POINT — Christina Falcone of Cedar Point recently received a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year. Ms. Falcone is attending Elon/High Point University.
Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.
The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, awarded 167 scholarships in 2020, totaling $503,000.
