MOREHEAD CITY - A recently enforced policy concerning the reservation of public athletic fields has sparked the concern of local recreational teams who say the price is too steep.
As of January, residents have been required to pay $40 per hour per field to reserve public athletic fields, while non-residents must pay $60 per hour per field.
In comparison, parks in Beaufort do not have athletic fields and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In Newport, demand to use their parks is fairly low, and no charges are collected.
County-owned parks, such as Swinson Park in Morehead City, do not charge local teams to use the fields. Teams from outside the county are required to pay $50 per hour per field or $125 per day per field during a tournament setting.
Although Morehead City's fee schedule has been in effect since 2015, the town has historically not collected or pursued any reservation fees.
The enforcement of this policy has created issues for athletic organizations that feel the cost is too high, especially for those who run regular seasons.
Director of Seashore Soccer League Dennis Felipe explained his organization has 542 members from ages 6 and up who recently began spring soccer.
At the town's current rate, Felipe estimates the league would face more than $8,000 in charges for one season and $16,000 annually.
Seashore Soccer League would have to raise their registration fees by at least $15 per player to cover the cost, Felipe said.
"If these fees were going to be enforced, it would impact us financially in a huge way," Felipe said. "The last couple months, we've been working to see how we got to this place. We've been trying to maintain the current status, but as a nonprofit, we couldn't cover those fees. We don't really want to pass that cost to members."
Felipe also stated they have never been charged in the past and feel as if the new policy is double taxation since residents already pay for the fields' maintenance.
City Manager Chris Turner explained that the debacle of the "new" charges stem from a former department head who arranged a verbal agreement with Seashore Soccer and other organizations.
This arrangement allowed them to reserve the fields without payments, resulting in overbooking to the point where no one else could use the park.
"In the beginning of my arrival here as interim city manager, we did a 'state of city' review and recognized that both the ordinance and our procedures were not in alignment," Turner said. "There is an ordained schedule of fees that sets forth every price point that we have. We don't make money from those fees. They are used across a myriad of everything from boat slips, building permits and recreational fields."
After other sports organizations voiced their inability to reserve the same space due to overbooking from the Seashore Soccer League, town staff decided to take another look at their policy and see where progress could be made that would be fair to everyone.
"We've allowed Seashore Soccer League and Morehead City Little League and others to continue to use these recreation fields until we can figure out the scheduling, semantics and price points to this ordinance," Turner said. "However, to make the situation legally compliant for the city, we have to charge a fee."
As a result of the community's concerns, the town council halted the charges until July. However, the move is only a temporary solution until council members determine another path.
The topic is expected to come up again before the council at their regular April meeting.
