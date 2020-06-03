Newport council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The public can attend the meeting via Zoom. Those who wish to participate may request an invitation by emailing Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The council will meet to continue budget discussions, take action on emergency sewer repairs and take action on a Carteret County-Newport Library memorandum of understanding.
Prayer rally to be held
There will be a prayer rally at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway in Peletier to pray for the nation.
According to the Carteret County Speedway website, first responders, churches and all are welcome to join in prayer for the nation. Lawn chairs are welcome. For more information, contact Bob Lowery at 252-342-8002.
