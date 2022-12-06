The evening sky will have an extra sparkle Friday evening, Dec. 9.
The launch of Rocket Lab USA's first Electron rocket is expected to take place at 6 p.m. on Friday with the majority of the state's east coast within viewing range.
The 59-foot-tall rocket will launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility Launch Complex 2 in Virginia. The complex is part of Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wollops Island.
The launch window will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with backup launch days on Dec. 10 and 20.
The mission is named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" and will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360, according to NASA.
HawkEye 360 is an American geospatial analytics company based out of Herndon, Va., and is a commercial seller of radio frequency signal location data gathered by satellite constellations.
"With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops' 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry," NASA wrote in a press release.
In Carteret County, the rocket will be within line of site approximately 90 to 120 seconds after takeoff, depending on cloud cover.
A live webcast will be available 40 minutes prior to the launch at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream.
