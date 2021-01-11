School board seeks 2021-22 budget input

BEAUFORT — Parents and residents are invited to submit comments or appear in person in regards to the school system’s 2021-22 budget during a public comment period set for the 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 before the Carteret County Board of Education.
Submitted comments will be read by the assistant superintendent during the public comment period of the meeting. Individuals wishing to speak during public comment time must sign in 10 minutes prior to the meeting.
While the public comment time is open to most subjects, the BOE would like to hear from parents and citizens regarding the budget issues in February. Board members are interested in what items should be included or excluded, areas where help or positions are needed or areas where change is needed.
All individuals wishing to submit comments during public comment time must submit them by email to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon on the day of the board meeting. Please note “Public Comment” in the email subject and provide your name and address.
Individuals wishing to speak during public comment time in person must sign.
There is limited seating due to coronavirus safety guidelines. Also, public comment time is limited to three minutes per person. Because of possible time constraints, groups representing the same interest are asked to have one individual submit a comment on its behalf.
