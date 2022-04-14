MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City officials Tuesday, April 12 recognized the life and accomplishments of town attorney Nelson Taylor III with a resolution of sympathy and remembrance.
Mr. Taylor died Feb. 4 at the age of 93. He’d served as town attorney for Morehead City, as well as several other municipalities in Carteret County, including his hometown of Beaufort.
During the Morehead City council’s regular meeting April 12, the council presented Mr. Taylor’s family with a resolution of sympathy and remembrance for Taylor’s years of service, both to Morehead City and his community.
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said he was sure everyone at the meeting had heard of Mr. Taylor, even if they hadn’t met him personally.
“Nelson dedicated his life to public service, not only in volunteering but also through his service in the military and also through his service in the (N.C.) House of Representatives," the mayor said. "Even as an attorney, he continued his service to the public through municipal law. He was a man of the people. He was a statesman … it was a life well spent.”
Mayor Jones went on to say that Mr. Taylor had once advised him, as mayor, to “keep your passion for the community, but keep your emotions out of your decisions,” advice which the mayor said he strives to follow both in his mayoral duties and in his business.
“He (Mr. Taylor) was a wonderful dad, a wonderful husband and a wonderful friend,” Mayor Jones said.
Mr. Taylor’s son, Derek, was present at the meeting. Like his father, Derek is an attorney and serves as town attorney for several Carteret County municipalities, including Morehead City.
“I appreciate the remembrance of my father,” Derek said. “He certainly had many stories to tell about working with the public and working with the town. I never be able to fill his shoes. I’m certainly going to miss him, but I'm sure he’s looking down on us and will interject himself when necessary.”
Mr. Taylor’s wife, Patricia, was also present at the meeting. After the Taylors received the resolution, she said her husband would be “so honored and flattered to receive this recognition.”
“Every time Nelson shook someone’s hand and they’d ask how he was, he’d say, “Better than I deserve, by the grace of God,” Ms. Taylor said. “Nelson loved this town. He loved Morehead City.”
In addition to the resolution, Morehead City officials are also donating several children’s books on being an attorney in Mr. Taylor’s name to the newly opened Morehead City Library at 202 South 8th St.
Morehead City officials aren’t the only ones to recognize Mr. Taylor’s service. The Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, of which Mr. Taylor was a founding member, honored him April 10 during a banquet at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Pregnancy Center Executive Director Christine Moody said in an April 14 email to the News-Times their connection with Mr. Taylor began in 1984 when “a small group of citizens started investigating the needs in our community to help a woman in an unplanned pregnancy.”
“The need for a pregnancy care center was apparent,” Ms. Moody said. “Mr. Taylor graciously guided us through the numerous legal hurdles of incorporating as a religious nonprofit. That included developing corporate by-laws, forming the chartering board of directors and filing multiple legal and financial documents. Mr. Taylor continued as a dear friend of the ministry for over four decades.”
Mr. Taylor was born in Beaufort on Aug. 17, 1928, to then-Beaufort Mayor Bayard Taylor and his wife, Jean. Mr. Taylor graduated from Beaufort School, from which he went on to attend The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. Mr. Taylor transferred to UNC Chapel Hill as a college junior, where he entered the ROTC program.
Mr. Taylor entered into active duty in the U.S. Navy after graduating college. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade, serving on a destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea during the Korean Conflict. Following his naval service, Mr. Taylor attended UNC Law School and graduated with honors.
He returned to Carteret County in 1965, opening a private practice in the same building where his grandfather once ran a dry goods store, later moving his practice to Morehead City.
Mr. Taylor served in the N.C. House of Representatives in 1967. His other public and community service activities included St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he taught Sunday School, directed the choir, served as a member of the vestry and assisted services as a lay reader.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons Derek, Whit and Bayard; grandsons Daniel, Alex, Derek, Kyle and Sam and great-grandson Beckwith.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
