GREENVILLE — Trillium Health Resources is delivering more than $1 million to four providers serving foster care families in 28 counties, including Carteret.
This funding, part of the Family Solutions program, will help recruit and train foster care families, giving them the tools needed to better support children in their homes.
The providers and counties include:
Easterseals UCP: $450,000 to serve Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Pender, Pitt, and New Hanover Counties.
Children’s Home Society: $ 280,000 to serve Gates, Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Currituck, and Camden Counties.
Omni Visions: $237,000 to serve Pamlico, Martin, Nash, Hertford, Northampton, Washington, Halifax, Dare, Tyrell and Hyde Counties
The Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina: $89,151 for Columbus, Bladen, Brunswick Counties.
Trillium announced the funding opportunity in December 2022 to North Carolina licensed child placement agencies. Funding will cover the costs of local staff positions in the region. Additional staff will then recruit and develop new families to provide supportive homes for these children.
Trillium Health Resources is a specialty care manager (LME/MCO) for individuals with substance use, mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities in 28 counties in eastern North Carolina. Trillium’s mission is to transform the lives of people in need by providing them with ready access to quality care. For more information, visit TrilliumHealthResources.org.
