MOREHEAD CITY — The County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the County Health Department in Morehead City. A public comment time will be held at the beginning of the meeting.
Agenda items include accepting $188,847 in state American Recovery Plan Act funds and $150,404 in Communicable Disease Pandemic Recovery funds to address the detection, control and prevention of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.
The board is also scheduled to approve its operating procedures for 2022, and receive updates from Health Department Director Nina Oliver and Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams.
