Cape Carteret board OKs firework sales permit

CAPE CARTERET — Large-scale fireworks show may be more scarce this Fourth of July in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Cape Carteret residents will be able buy their own sparklers and other non-explosive, non-airborne pyrotechnics in town this year.
Town commissioners, during their regular monthly session on GoToMeeting Monday night, approved a conditional-use permit to allow a company to set up a fireworks sales tent on
Golfin Dolphin Drive, next to Ribeyes Steakhouse on property owned by Paxon Holz.
The permit, which commissioners OK’d in a 5-0 vote, will allow sales from Saturday, June 20 through Friday, July 10.
The business owner is Taylor Booth of Hope Mills.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said he researched the issue and found Cape Carteret allowed the business to set up and sell its wares several times before as an itinerant merchant.
The conditional-use permit process helps ensure a more thorough town review of the proposed temporary use of the property. Commissioners found no reason to deny the permit.
In North Carolina, it’s legal to sell and/or use sparklers, snakes or worms, smoke bombs, fountains and noisemakers, like poppers.
It isn't legal to sell or set off Roman candles, bottle rockets, firecrackers, spinners or anything that shoots into the air.
Firework customers must be at least 16 years old.
For more on what’s legal and not legal in North Carolina, visit ncleg.net/EnactedLegislation/Statutes/PDF/ByArticle/Chapter_14/Article_54.pdf.
