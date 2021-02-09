Carteret County Schools receives $50K digital learning grant

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system is one of four districts in the state to receive a $50,000 digital learning grant. Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson received notification Sunday.
The North Carolina Digital Learning Initiative Grant is through the state Department of Public Instruction. The funding will provide resources for school personnel to create additional opportunities for digital teaching and learning and encourage teachers to create instructional materials to support blended learning.
“Receiving grant funding focused on improving and enhancing instruction is important,” Dr. Jackson said. “I applaud these educational leaders who sought out this grant and then invested a great deal of time and energy in the grant application. There were only four Digital Learning Initiative Grants approved in the state and Carteret County is the only school system in the southeast to receive funding.”
Technology personnel at several schools and the central office wrote the grant application, including Chief Technology Officer Mike McKay, White Oak Elementary School instructional technology facilitator Marsha Sirkin, Morehead City Primary School instructional technology facilitator Toni Luther, Croatan High School instructional technology facilitator Wendy Gartner and Newport Middle School media coordinator Heather Montereo.
For Mr. McKay, receiving the grant was important. He noted the tremendous need for an equitable education for all students in Carteret County.
“This grant will allow our school system to create a digital teaching and learning focus team encouraging teachers to become leaders in our district through opportunities to share created content that supports blended learning,” Mr. McKay said. “This will be an ongoing work through the remainder of the school year providing professional development opportunities for this team of digital-learning trailblazers through attendance at the virtual NC Technology in Education Society Conference in March,” he continued. “The grant will also provide funding for work around teaching for engagement and impact in any setting.”
Grant funds will purchase devices to record model lessons, pay for teacher training and provide stipends for teacher coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.