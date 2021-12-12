Carteret County to hold public hearing, vote on CAMA land-use plan update Dec. 20

BEAUFORT — More than two-and-a-half years of effort to update the county’s Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan will culminate Monday, Dec. 20, when the Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and possibly vote to adopt the plan during its regular meeting that night.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom, located upstairs in the county administration complex at 302 Court House Square in Beaufort. The public is invited to attend the hearing to share their thoughts and review the plan, a nearly 200-page document meant to guide growth and development in the area for years to come.
According to a news release from the county advertising the public hearing, once adopted by commissioners, the plan will be submitted to the director of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management for certification. People can also submit written comments up to 30 calendar days after adoption by mailing the DCM district planner, Rachel Love-Adrick, at 400 Commerce Ave., Morehead City, NC 28557.
The CAMA land-use plan is “intended to provide a framework that will guide local government officials and private citizens as they make day-to-day and long-term decisions affecting development,” an introductory section to the plan reads, in part. “The (LUP) serves as an overall ‘blueprint’ for the development of Carteret County that when implemented, results in the most suitable and appropriate use of the land and protection of the county’s natural resources.”
Practically speaking, the plan is used by local, state and federal agencies in CAMA permitting decisions and project funding and development.
The 2021 version is an update to the previous land-use plan adopted by commissioners April 20, 2009, and certified by the Coastal Resources Commission Dec. 20, 2010.
Development of the new plan began several years ago in accordance with CAMA and CRC requirements. A series of public outreach meetings were held in March, June and December of 2019, during which residents could review maps and draft policies and interact with the County Planning Commission, the lead organization responsible for preparation of the 2021 update. The planning commission recommended adoption of the plan during its November meeting.
The county posted the news release announcing the public hearing and possible vote online Nov. 24 to multiple locations, including the county website and Facebook page. As required by statute, it was advertised in the News-Times, and the county said the public input meetings were advertised and promoted, as well.
The county said numerous stakeholders were involved during the development process, but some municipal officials say they were left largely out of the loop. Except for the towns of Bogue and Peletier, which fall under the purview of the county’s plan, Carteret’s individual municipalities also have to create and periodically update their own CAMA land-use plans.
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber said in a Tuesday interview he was aware of the upcoming discussion and potential board action on the plan and town officials intend to have a representative attend the Dec. 20 meeting.
“I don’t believe it is really going to affect Newport,” Mayor Barber said. “We have a lot of extra territorial jurisdiction. That will fall under our area, not the county’s.”
Mayor Barber went on to say Newport officials had no involvement in the creation of the county plan. However, he wasn’t concerned about compatibility between the county plan and Newport’s own land-use plan.
“It is a living document, things change,” Mayor Barber said.
Not every town’s officials have been kept in the loop, however. On Bogue Banks, Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman said neither he, the board of commissioners nor any town staff were aware of the Dec. 20 hearing and potential action. However, the mayor wasn’t concerned about any potential effect.
“As the town of Pine Knoll Shores has its own core CAMA land-use plan, the county’s plan doesn’t impact the development of the town’s LUP,” he said. “The individual LUPs are standalone planning documents and serve the affected units of local governments and their planning needs.”
Indian Beach town manager Tim White said in a Tuesday email to the News-Times town officials there have no concerns with the county’s land-use plan either due to the town having its own plan. Emerald Isle manager Matt Zapp said something similar, adding he didn’t have any concerns as the plan was sent to town officials there for review and comment.
On the other hand, Beaufort town manager John Day said he wasn’t aware of the upcoming public hearing and vote until contacted by the News-Times recently, and the town hadn’t been involved in the development process or invited to provide input. While he hasn’t read the proposed update, he said there should be continuity between the county’s plan and the Beaufort’s own draft land-use plan update.
“Ideally the two draft plans would be reviewed and compared by staffs and their respective consultants to identify similarities and conflicts, followed by discussions about the conflicts, including public comment, and whether and how those conflicts can be resolved,” he wrote in an email to the News-Times.
Morehead City manager Ryan Eggleston, too, said the town wasn’t involved with the update and representatives did not attend any input meetings. Morehead City is also in the beginning stages of updating its own plan.
Several municipalities intend to send representatives to the Dec. 20 commissioners’ meeting to witness the public hearing and vote.
Officials with the towns of Cape Carteret and Cedar Point did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
A copy of the draft 2021 CAMA land-use plan update can be viewed online at carteretcountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9859/CAMA-LUP-Cart-Co-Sept-15_2021-Draft-3-1 or by visiting the Carteret County courthouse or the County Planning and Development Department at 402 Broad St., both in Beaufort, during normal business hours.
Reporters Mike Shutak and Brad Rich contributed to this report.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
