NEWPORT – Newport Town Manager William Shanahan sat before another packed council chamber Wednesday night in his third meeting with town residents. This meeting was open for council members to attend, and a public notice of appearance was published before the meeting. Mayor Dennis Barber, Jeanne Benedict and Rhonda Shinn all attended, as did Carteret County Commissioner Chuck Shinn.
Shanahan wanted to give the citizens more perspective in how the town collects taxes and its budget process. Tax Administrator Kelly Caldwell and Finance Director Linda Modlin stood before the attendees and explained these processes. Several of the citizens were interested in the homestead exclusion tax discount requirements.
“To qualify, you must be 65 years old or permanently disabled with no minimum age requirement,” said Caldwell. “You must have a combined total income of $31,900 and be a permanent resident.”
Caldwell explained that these criteria must be met by Jan. 1, and all applications are due by June 1.
Modlin is right in the middle of preparing the budget, and she informed the citizens that the town is ahead of the schedule the state requires for the budget. She went over the legal budget calendar and the calendar that the town set.
“The department heads were required by the state to submit their budget request by April 30, and we requested that all requests be in by March 10,” she said. “The governing board requires the budget and budget message be submitted by June 1 and adopted by July 1.”
She told the attendees that it will be submitted to the governing board by May 25, and after that, a copy will be available to the public for review. She said the town will hold the required public hearing for the budget tentatively on June 8 and adopt the budget at the regular council meeting on June 12, well ahead of the state requirement.
Newport has fallen behind in its audit and compliance process with the state, and a town resident wanted to know the actions the town is taking to rectify this. Shanahan explained that at the end of each year the town is required to show what it did the year before and that it followed strict state guidelines to spend the money exactly how it was appropriated in the budget.
“We are working with the audit process,” he said. ‘The town got behind in this process and what needed to be done. I am not looking for causes. What I care about is getting it where it needs to be and making sure this never happens again. If names come out of that, that’s great and we’ll deal with it, but that’s not what’s important.”
Shanahan said Modlin has a great relationship with the state and is working very hard to get caught up, because if the town does not, it could miss out on a lot of good things.
Shanahan wanted the citizens to know that he is going to look at the proposed budget line item by line item because he wants to justify the budget so when presented to the council, it is based on needs only.
“I don’t like fluff,” he said. “I spend your money, and I, along with council, are aware of that. Just because we have budgeted something for the last 20 years does not mean that it will be budgeted again.”
Modlin explained that the biggest sources of income for the town are ad valorem taxes and sales tax. Matt Shortway, owner of Shortway Brewing Company, addressed sales tax revenue and wanted to know when the town was going to get an ABC Stamp so businesses could buy alcohol and mixed beverages from the local ABC Store and keep that revenue in town.
“I have heard from a lot of restaurant owners that live in Newport and are forced to buy products out of town,” he said. “They want to buy here, where they live and that money could stay here.”
Mayor Barber informed the citizens that the ABC Store was out for bid to be remodeled, and upon completion, it will have the right computer so it could start to sell to businesses.
Several residents were concerned about drainage and flooding issues in several neighborhoods. Beaver Dam Trail and Park Avenue is one area of concern, as well as the Sand Ridge subdivision near Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
“This area is a flood zone on Gray Stone Street and out behind Croatan Ridge,” said Eugene Thompson. “I have to drive through very deep puddles if we get rain.”
Newport Fire Chief Richard Blaine addressed the citizens and informed them that a community CPR program was being developed and that the department was giving away smoke detectors to town residents with a free installment as well. If interested, just call the fire department.
Shanahan told the residents that his 100-day report on his citizens workshop meetings was 99% done. He said he needs to go over it with department heads, present it to council and then he will show it to the citizens. His next meeting with citizens will be scheduled sometime in June.
