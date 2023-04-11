CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to sign a contract with a Raleigh firm to upgrade and manage the town’s information technology (IT) system.
The board’s monthly meeting was in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The contract, recommended by Town Manager Frank Rush, went to VC3 Inc. The firm will be responsible for all aspects of the town's information technology system. The total cost is $2,318 per month for a five-year term, plus an initial, one-time cost of $7,312.
Rush told the board Monday the town's current IT system consists of various outdated hardware and software components that are not fully integrated or managed in a comprehensive manner and which are not supported by qualified IT professionals.
“In today's business environment, it is absolutely essential to operate with a current, integrated and secure IT system, with appropriate support services available to town staff,” he said. “VC3 will enable the town to function more efficiently and effectively in the future.”
The contract includes most hardware, all non-specialized software, all cybersecurity measures, data backup, incident response and support services. VC3 will assign a virtual chief information officer (CIO) who will report to the town manager and be responsible for and accountable for all aspects of the town's IT system. The CIO will also identify potential IT improvements in the future.
“I think this is a good approach for the town,” Rush said.
The contract includes new computer workstations, Microsoft Office 365 software and support for nine employees: the town manager, town clerk, human resources specialist/finance director, the administrative assistant/permit technician, town planner (not yet hired), the public works director, the police chief, police lieutenant and the police detective.
Rush said the town expects to receive a grant for new mobile data terminals in the coming months, and these new computers will be integrated into the IT system and also be supported by VC3.
The contract, he said, also includes replacement of the new workstations when necessary during the contract term.
The town is also planning to migrate to cloud-based software for the financial management and police records management activities and thus will not require an on-site server in the future.
In addition, Rush told the board the town is in the process of implementing a new voice-over-IP telephone system, and VC3 will also support that phone system and integrate it with the IT system.
Rush also reiterated that he is considering relocating the police department into the town hall, which should result in minor internet service provider savings in the future. The department is currently in a separate building in front of the town hall and facing Highway 24.
VC3, Rush said, services more than 1,110 municipalities, including Emerald Isle.
“I have direct personal experience with VC3 and can testify to their service quality, responsiveness, helpful and conscientious staff, and overall service value,” Rush said.
He considered and evaluated two other companies based in North Carolina but ultimately determined that “VC3 provided the best overall proposal at the lowest cost.”
The total cost of the five-year contract is $27,816 per year, and sufficient funds will be included in the 2023-24 budget, which the board must approve by June 30.
Commissioner Jeff Waters made the motion to approve the contract.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.