NEWPORT — Newport Police arrested 40-year-old William Arthur Meadows Jr., of Newport, following a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening.
Meadows was observed driving recklessly and failing to stop for a steady red light at the intersection of Roberts Road and Highway 70 at about 9:49 p.m. Feb. 2, according to a press release from the Newport Police Department.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Meadows immediately began to elude the officers and fled on Highway 70 heading west towards Havelock. Once in Havelock, stop sticks were successfully deployed, however, Meadows continued to operate the vehicle.
Officials said at one point, Meadows briefly drove the vehicle westbound in the eastbound lanes. He eventually came to a stop and was taken into custody. There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the pursuit.
Meadows was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, speeding, fail to stop for steady red light, fail to maintain lane control and resisting arrest. He also has a pending DWI in Carteret County.
The vehicle he was driving was seized. Meadows remains in the Carteret County jail under a $20,000 secured bond. His first appearance was in district court Friday morning.
