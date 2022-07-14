NEWPORT – The Newport Town Council voted 4-1 Thursday night to accept the resignation of Town Manager Brian Chadwick. Councilwoman Jeanne Benedict was the only member to vote no, while Councilman Mark Eadie voted a reluctant yes.
“I’m about to vote to accept the resignation of the manager but before I do, I just want to say this is a tough thing to do,” said Eadie. “I appreciate what the manager has done for the town of Newport the last couple of years.”
Eadie addressed the members of council on the number of projects Chadwick has worked on and how there are good things ahead for the town because of Chadwick’s efforts.
“I will respect his desire and to move on to another phase in his life, but it is with tremendous reluctance and reservations that we say goodbye to the manager” Eadie concluded.
When Mayor Dennis Barber called for a motion to accept, mayor Pro Tem David Heath immediately made the motion, seconded by Councilwoman Rhonda Shinn. Benedict and Eadie spoke at the same time that they each had remarks on the resignation.
Benedict agreed with Eadie and made it clear that this was not the right decision.
“I still believe that it is in the best interest of the town of Newport not to accept Mr. Chadwick’s resignation at this time,” she said.
Benedict said that Chadwick had the town of Newport in his heart and that she just had to say what was on her heart.
“There are just some people that can’t wrap their heads around that,” she said. “Maybe nobody agrees with me, but I stood up for what I believe.”
The council also approved a resolution to proceed with hiring Eastern Carolina Council of Government to help in this search and hiring process. During council remarks to close the meeting four members addressed Chadwick thanking him for his work and willingness to stay on until a new manager is hired. Shinn was the only member that did not comment.
Other items on the monthly meeting agenda included the appointment of Chris Margoupis to the board of adjustment, a motion to allow the tax collector to begin collecting taxes and a resolution authorizing the town attorney to file legal actions-foreclosures on two properties in the town.
