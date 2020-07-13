EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the session will be live for the public on the town’s Facebook page, facebook.com/emeraldislenc.
The meeting will also be available for audio by dialing 1-571-317-3122 and entering the access code 745-082-413.
To view the full agenda, visit emeraldisle-nc.org/Data/Sites/1/media/government/agenda-info/2020/full-agenda-packet-for-board-of-commissioners-meeting.pdf.
