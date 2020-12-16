Students receive new books as early Christmas gift

BEAUFORT — Students at two elementary schools received early Christmas gifts Friday.
The Friends of the Carteret County Public Library in Beaufort presented each prekindergarten through third-grade student at Beaufort Elementary School and each kindergarten through third-grade student at Tiller School a new copy of Wild About Books by Judy Sierra. Books were also donated to all exceptional children.
President of the Friends of the Carteret County Public Library Dena Gooding and other board members delivered copies of the books to both schools Friday morning. Each book has a sticker inside so students can sign their name to signify its their book.
“This spring, as a result of the (coronavirus) pandemic, our book wagon was not open and the Carteret Public Library was closed for months. During this time The Friends of the Carteret County Public Library received a gift from the Barnes Family Foundation,” Ms. Gooding said.
“In an effort to promote literacy in Beaufort, The Friends of the Carteret County Public Library decided to use this gift to provide each child in Beaufort from prekindergarten through third grade with a book of their own. The Friends understand that the critical time for children to learn to read is the period through third grade. After third grade children learn from reading.”
Principals of the two schools said they were grateful for new books to give to students.
BES Principal Karen Wood said, “We are very appreciative because we have a lot of students who don’t have access to books at home, especially a new book they can call their own.”
Tiller School Executive Director Kelly Riley agreed.
“We like to think of reading as an adventure,” Ms. Riley said. “We teach our kids to read to have a strong perception of vocabulary and illustrations. They learn more about art and they learn about the world through reading.”
BES first-grader Taylor Struyk said he was excited about receiving a new book of his own.
“I like the library and I like to read,” he said.
Ms. Gooding said two Friends of the Library board members, Diane Meelheim and Barbara Bryan, researched possible books to donate, discovered Wild About Books and thought it was perfect for their initiative.
“It is a book about a librarian who visits the zoo with her book wagon and encourages the animals to read and write. Since we, The Friends, have a book wagon and are encouraging reading and writing, we thought the book was a great choice,” Ms. Gooding said.
Board member Kathy Day-Ketel said the book wagon would be available from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beaufort Farmers Market. Residents can purchase donated books at a discount price. Proceeds from the sale of books go to help offset costs at the public library.
“We still welcome donated books for our wagon,” Ms. Day-Ketel said.
Those interested in donating books can contact Ms. Day-Ketel at 252-726-7876.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
