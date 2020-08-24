Emerald Isle closes ocean access until Thursday

EMERALD ISLE — The Western Ocean Regional Access off Islander Drive in Emerald Isle will be closed to the public for repairs and construction Monday through Wednesday.
It was also closed a portion of last week.
Town officials remind beachgoers that public parking and restrooms are still available at the Eastern Ocean Regional Access at 2701 Highway 58.
Officials this year had hoped to complete all the WORA repairs in time for Memorial Day weekend, but rainy weather and the coronavirus pandemic dashed that hope. The parking lot at the WORA was closed from March into early June to limit beach traffic. Some of the work was done in late May and early June, but not all was complete, and when the WORA lot reopened June 6, users had to access the beach on the handicapped access ramp.
Work that was completed included sidewalks and a new, wider walkway to the ocean, funded by a $100,000 state economic development grant.
