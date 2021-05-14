Pine Knoll Shores residents, officials commemorate late Mayor Ken Jones with plaque, more

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Residents and Pine Knoll Shores officials gathered Friday to commemorate late Mayor Ken Jones with a memorial flag, plaque and bench at McNeil Park and on the nearby McNeil Bridge.
Approximately 60 people gathered at the park and bridge Friday to honor Mr. Jones, who died suddenly in May 2020, at age 61.
Town officials have installed an American flag with a memorial plaque on the bridge, while the Fischetti family, friends of Mr. Jones, donated a bench with its own plate, now installed at the park.
Resident Kathy Falandys-Tilyard, who helped organize the dedication event, said the day was significant because it was one year to the day that “we shockingly lost him.”
“What Pine Knoll Shores appreciated most was his love for the community,” Ms. Falandys-Tilyard said of Mr. Jones. “He supported the Kayak for The Warriors event and played the trumpet from this bridge to start the turkey trot each year. He greeted every runner as they crossed the finish line.”
Several town officials were present for the dedication ceremony, including now-Mayor Jon Brodman, who the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners appointed to complete Mr. Jones’ term. Mr. Brodman said he was glad they could recognize Mr. Jones.
“Ken really did love this town very much,” Mr. Brodman said. “He was the second elected mayor of Pine Knoll Shore and a bachelor. He looked at all the town like they were family members.”
Town manager Brian Kramer said he thinks Mr. Jones would’ve been pleased with the dedication ceremony Friday.
“I think this event is quintessential Pine Knoll Shores,” Mr. Kramer said. “People are out in beautiful weather with an American flag flying, that’s Ken Jones. He had genuine, heartfelt care for this community.”
Commissioner Bill Knecht echoed those statements, saying Mr. Jones “really loved this community.”
“This respects everything he’s done,” Mr. Knect said. “Ken will be missed, but life goes on.”
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger agreed.
“This is both a sad day and a glorious day to celebrate Ken and what he did for this town,” Mr. Goetzinger said.
