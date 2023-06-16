BEAUFORT - Roadwork is set to begin on Cedar Street in Beaufort on Monday.
The work will involve the removal of the parking lane on both sides of the street and followed by the replacement of the asphalt with pervious concrete.
Work will be done block-by-block with the Turner Street to Craven Street block being first area to be restructured.
The work will be performed along Cedar Street from its intersection with Turner Street to the Pollock Street intersection.
Crews will begin work at the Craven Street to Queen Street block upon completion of the Turner to Craven block. Thereafter, the Queen Street to Pollock Street block will be constructed.
Officials estimate that each block will take up to 30 days to complete.
