Carteret Community College approves final budget with CARES Act, grant funds

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees approved a final 2020-21 budget Tuesday that is 27% more than the $21.06 million adopted last year.
CCC Finance Officer Steve Davis said one reason for the increase is the college received about $1.1 million in federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to purchase equipment related to health and safety precautions and to assist students during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were also notified Friday that we will be receiving more funds to purchase (personal protective equipment) and for testing,” Mr. Davis said. “Because we are relying so much on virtual education, we’ve had to purchase additional computers for faculty and staff, and we’ve purchased mobile carts that can move to various classrooms.”
Of the CARES Act funds, $387,473 is earmarked for student emergency relief. As of Tuesday, Mr. Davis said the college has disbursed $179,275 to 190 students.
“We are getting requests for assistance daily,” he said.
Mr. Davis emphasized students only qualify for the funds if they have been affected by the change in college services since the pandemic has hit. The maximum a student can receive is $1,500. The college has until Monday, April 26, 2021, to disperse the money.
Another reason CCC’s budget has increased this year is the college received several large private grants to assist with major capital projects.
“We’ve received major grants for expenditures for our new career center, culinary building, roofing projects and our shoreline restoration,” he said. “We have a lot of big capital projects that are coming due this year.”
In addition, Mr. Davis said the college experienced increases for state health insurance and retirement benefits. As in the past, the college matches those increases for all county-paid employees.
The final 2020-21 budget presented during the board of trustees meeting, held in the Crystal Coast Civic Center, includes $12.9 million in state operating funds, $1.32 million in county capital and $2.66 million in county operations. The budget also includes $9.8 million in grants, student aid and other costs, such as utilities, insurances, contracted services and maintenance agreements.
In other action, trustees:
- Approved revisions to the college’s free speech and public assembly policy.
- Heard the first reading of revisions to the college’s sexual harassment policy.
- Presented certificates of appreciation to outgoing trustee members Carolyn Brady and Chris Chadwick.
- Swore in new members Dee Meshaw and Mary Charles Jenkins.
- Received a final check from Beaufort Wine and Food for the college’s foundation that will benefit the new culinary building.
