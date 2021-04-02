Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Carteret County falls slightly ahead of Easter weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — After increasing for several weeks, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate is once again trending downward, according to data shared by the Carteret County Health Department Thursday.
Health officials released the weekly detailed COVID-19 update Thursday due to county offices being closed Friday, when the report usually comes out. According to the data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s percentage of positive tests for the week ending March 27 was just below 6%, slightly less than the percentage positivity rate seen the previous week.
The positivity rate fell below 2% in early March, but has increased since then. The rate, which is a proportion of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted, is useful because it can help officials understand the prevalence of the disease within the community.
“We know that as testing increases, the number of cases can climb,” the county said in its update. “This gives us an idea of the number of cases with respect to the amount of testing being done.”
Meanwhile, health officials reported two additional COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday, pushing active cases up by the same amount to 78. The county has had 4,685 total cases confirmed since March 2020, with 4,561 people considered recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Two county residents reportedly died from COVID-19 complications in the past week for an overall death toll of 46 since the onset of the pandemic. Four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Thursday, one less than Wednesday.
The Carteret County public school system reported three additional COVID-19 cases the week of March 26-April 1, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to public schools since the pandemic began to 210 as of Friday afternoon.
