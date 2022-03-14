Beaufort departments propose town facility, infrastructure improvements

BEAUFORT — Town department heads are encouraging the board of commissioners to start planning for a variety of municipal facility, infrastructure and staffing improvements in the next few years.
The board of commissioners met for its annual planning retreat Thursday and Friday at the Beaufort Hotel on Lennoxville Road. During the retreat, town department heads presented the board with various priority issues and projects they recommend the board address in the next five years.
Town manager Todd Clark said town officials often talk about what they deal with on a daily basis.
“I want to look out further,” he said.
Town facilities are in need of improvements or replacement, it seems. Finance director Christi Wood said town hall has been through a lot of changes to reallocate workspace, to the point it’s “not very welcoming as a work environment.”
Public services director Greg Meshaw and public works director Mark Eakes said the existing public works building has similar problems, lacking sufficient space in the building and lacking sufficient space on the lot for vehicles to maneuver. A site on Piners Point Road is under consideration for a new building.
Improving the town’s water treatment and wastewater treatment systems are also a near-future priority. Mr. Meshaw said the town’s two water treatment plants are 60 and 35 years old, meaning one has exceeded its recommended useful lifespan and the other is approaching the end of its lifespan.
Meanwhile, the town’s wastewater treatment plant as of Thursday is operating at 60% capacity, with an additional 23% committed to serving ongoing development projects once they’re complete. This means the remaining capacity would be enough to handle 721 additional single-family, three-bedroom homes.
Mr. Meshaw said town staff have requested state officials allow them to calculate their capacity using fewer gallons per day, per unit. While this wouldn’t increase the physical capacity of the plant, it would allow more units to hook into the wastewater system.
Some town department heads are also seeking additional staff. Ms. Wood said as Beaufort’s population and development grows, a centralized purchasing agent would be helpful with things like grant applications.
“We currently don’t have anyone with those skills and specialized expertise,” she said. Town human resources manager Barbara Cooper said the board and town staff need to create a plan for employee replacement and succession, as several existing staff members have said they’re considering retirement.
While workforce housing isn’t directly under the board’s control, Ms. Cooper said the lack of such housing throughout Carteret County is a problem for both hiring and employee retention.
“When you look at the median income (in the county) of $40,000, most of the workforce can’t afford (local) housing,” Ms. Cooper said.
Several ongoing property development projects in Beaufort are residential in nature. Planning and inspections director Kyle Garner said Thursday he thinks a balance between residential and commercial is needed.
Beaufort’s harbor and waterfront have also been a topic of discussion at public meetings. Mr. Garner said Thursday the board will need to decide within the next year how it wants the transient docks managed, as the existing lease will soon expire.
“In the next year we need to decide if we’re going to operate the docks (ourselves) or contract a service out,” Mr. Garner said. He also said the board will need to make a decision on proposals to develop a mooring field for the docks, replace the bulkhead and “other appurtenances.”
Last but not least, town public information officer and parks and events coordinator Rachel Johnson said town parks need new signage to replace existing signs or mark parks without signage. Additional projects for board consideration include adding features to Randolph Johnson Park and preserving public space on town property at the ends of several streets.
