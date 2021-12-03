Carteret confirms additional COVID-19 death Friday bringing total to 94

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Friday it has received a confirmed report of a resident in their 70s who died from complications associated with COVID-19.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, the county said the person had underlying health conditions and died after testing positive for COVID-19. It is the county’s 94th such death since the start of the pandemic.
“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of another COVID-19 death within our community,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “To the family, we offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”
Health officials also reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 8,847 cases confirmed in Carteret County since March 2020. Active cases stood at 67 as of Friday afternoon, while recoveries ticked up to 8,686.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care remained the same as Wednesday with four patients reportedly receiving treatment at the Morehead City facility. Three of the four patients are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
The percent positivity rate, represented by the number of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests taken, dropped slightly to 5% Friday, down from 5.4% reported Wednesday. The rate has risen somewhat in the past two weeks after falling to the 3% range earlier in November.
To make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Carteret County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nc.gov to see other vaccine providers.
