NEWPORT – The Newport Town Council faced another packed house at its regular June monthly meeting with concerned parents, teachers and students over the safety at Newport Elementary.
The first parent to address council during the public comment section was Katie Statler, who is also a member of the Carteret County Board of Education representing District 2-Newport. Statler informed the council that the board of education has Newport Elementary campus security at the top of its list.
“Our campus will look very different when students return in August,” she said. “The county approved the $42 million dollar bond in the last general election and that includes fencing the perimeter of Newport Elementary making it an interior campus.”
Statler said this is a priority and there are considerations for more permanent concrete structures, but the fencing will be up by the August return date. Statler did say that it was not the intention to make the school look like the kids were arriving to a jail, but to a welcoming environment.
Newport Elementary does have some fencing already in place around the school, most notably the iron-gate fencing that faces Chatham Street and the fence along the side that separates the school from the old Hibbs building on Chatham Street.
Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis said the gate is always locked and there are some security cameras on the campus. Lewis said funding is the main issue for placing student resource officers (SRO) at any school. Newport Middle School just had an SRO placed for the 20-21 school year and that is due to a grant the board of education received that totals $33,333 per year. The county pays half of the remaining salary and the town kicks in the rest. Statler told council that the board of education was seeking this same grant for the SRO at Newport Elementary.
“If we can get the same level of funding between the grant and the county, Newport will place an SRO at Newport Elementary,” said Lewis. “This is something that we absolutely will support and this school is in dire need of some improvements.”
A handful of other parents addressed the council in support of the SRO, but it was the last person to speak that got the council’s attention. A very well-spoken rising fifth grader at Newport Elementary. He spoke about the need to feel safe at school and the benefits of having an SRO on campus.
The Newport Town Manager, Bryan Chadwick, told the parents that council was in the middle of its budget process, which has to be completed by June 30, and that the town was in correspondence with the county on placing an SRO officer at the school.
Placing an SRO in a school is easy if the funding is made available, but there are other aspects to school safety and hardening a school that need to be considered so a school system responds to the actual need instead of a reactionary response to a horrible incident.
There are a plethora of issues that can be debated about gun and criminal violence in this country. School shootings are on the rise, but are still rare. James Alan Fox, Lipman Family Professor of a Criminology, Law and Public Policy at Northwestern University has tracked these mass shootings for many decades and he says that the odds are 1 in 5 million that a child will will be killed by an armed assailant at school.
Fox also says schools that participate in active shooter drills have higher levels of depression, anxiety and stress.
However, there have been 27 school shootings this year and 119 school shootings since 2018. The highest number of shootings, 34, occurred last year. Twenty-seven people have been killed in the shootings this year, 24 were students, and 56 people were injured, according to Education Week. The criteria for the shootings was incidents:
- where a firearm was discharged
- where any individual, other than the suspect or perpetrator, has a bullet wound resulting from the incident
- that happen on K-12 school property or on a school bus
- that occur while school is in session or during a school-sponsored event
“The best thing a school can do is lock every door, every time,” said Chief Lewis. “An officer could be in a restroom or in another part of the school if someone enters the school to do harm.” He said he would like to see card reader locks put on each door and when a student needed to leave the classroom and go to the office or restroom the teacher would give them a badge, as a hall pass, that they could use to scan the card reader and open the door. When the student returned, they would return the badge.
Other items on the agenda were the appointment of Eadie Cox to the recreation board and that the board had received a $5,000 grant from the Carteret County Association of Realtors to go towards the new dog park that will be located on West Railroad Blvd.
Chadwick informed the council that the bathrooms at the park on Howard Blvd. were being locked on the weekends due to vandalism. He said anyone that has the park reserved must come to town hall to get a key and that it was their responsibility to lock the restrooms and return the key. The council went in to closed session to discuss personnel before it adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.