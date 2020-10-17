Groups sponsors CCC scholarship

Most Popular
Articles
- Emerald Isle takes additional steps to stop COVID-19 spread
- Carteret County reports 87 COVID-19 cases Monday
- Health director concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases
- Emerald Isle closes administration building after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
- Group rallies support for Carteret County school bond, sales tax referendums
- Fire destroys workshop in Newport
- County reports 11th COVID-19 death Wednesday; cases, hospitalizations up
- McElraft recovering at home after heart surgery
- Carteret County reports 10th COVID-19 death, 17 additional cases
- Morehead City CC duo to play 100-hole marathon to raise money for scholarship
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The coming war (159)
- Group rallies support for Carteret County school bond, sales tax referendums (41)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Votes, not signs, will decide election (37)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bonds Make Good Sense (32)
- EDITORIAL: Senate hearing pits politics against jurisprudence (27)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Media seems to have its own agenda (23)
- EDITORIAL: Carteret parents need COVID-19 details (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our fourth branch of government is failing (16)
- High turnover rate continues to plague DSS (15)
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Supreme Court race will impact state’s future (13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.