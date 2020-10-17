Groups sponsors CCC scholarship

Members of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 donate $20,000 Tuesday to the Carteret Community College Foundation to establish the CCC DAV Chapter 26 Daniel S. Smith Scholarship. The annual scholarship will provide funds to eligible veteran students and their family members. In the photo are, from left, CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melody Darden, U.S. Marine Corps veterans Sgt. Grant Ingram, retired Master Gunnery Sgt. James Hunter, retired Master Sgt. Daniel Smith, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and CCC Foundation Executive Director Brenda Reash. (Contributed photo)