CEDAR POINT — Commissioners will hold the required public hearing on Town Administrator David Rief’s proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget Thursday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m.
It’s not clear if the board will meet at town hall or if the session will be conducted vial the Zoom video conference platform because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cedar Point’s $985,000 tax-and-spending plan, which would go into effect Wednesday, July 1, is an increase of $150,000 over the 2019-20 budget and proposes to increase the property tax rate from 9.25 cents to 11.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Of that 11.75 cents, 8.75 cents are to support the town’s general, or operating, fund while the other 3 cents are to pay the annual debt on the park land the town purchased in 2019 for $2.8 million after a bond referendum.
Last year during budget deliberations, the town board approved a 9.25-cent property tax rate after eight years of retaining a 6.25-cent rate.
The big difference this year is at the board’s direction, Mr. Rief does not propose to use any of the general fund balance to balance the budget.
The 2019-20 budget, prepared by then-Town Administrator Chris Seaberg, used $79,000 from the reserve fund to balance revenues and expenditures, and the board had to take out another $39,000 in a budget amendment.
Both allocations were necessary because the annual payback on the bonds for the park land was higher than expected due to a decrease in the length of the loan, from 30 years to 20 years. Each penny on the tax rate generates about $40,000 in revenue, so to fully fund the debt service would have required a higher rate than the board approved last year for 2019-20.
The town used reserve fund money for several years in a row in order to achieve the required balance, a practice Mr. Rief calls “not sustainable.”
In the proposed 2020-21 budget, he shows the park land debt service, $185,000, in the parks and recreation department budget.
Most other departments show decreases compared to the current fiscal year.
In his budget message to commissioners, Mr. Rief states he “trimmed” his proposal as much as possible to avoid an even larger tax increase during a time when many people are “struggling financially” because of the pandemic.
Mr. Rief also proposes a $25 increase in the town’s solid waste fee, to $175, to cover the increased cost of the recycling program.
In his message, he states the owner of an average-value home in Cedar Point – about $292,000 – would face a tax bill next year of $343.52. If you combine that with the garbage fee, the average total bill be $518.52, or $43.21 per month. This fiscal year, owners of a house of the same value, would have faced a total bill of $420.10.
The largest chunk of the town’s revenue in 2020-21 would come from the property tax, which is expected to generate $460,670, based on a total tax base of $404,517,755, up about $42.5 million from the total in fiscal year 2019-20. That’s the result of the countywide property revaluation.
A revenue-neutral operating fund property tax rate would have been 8.18 cents, Mr. Rief said, but that doesn’t include the bond payback at the 3-cent rate.
The garbage fee is expected to generate $148,166 to pay for the garbage and recycling service.
The next largest source of general revenue is listed as the state-shared sales tax at $103,500.
The budget recommends a 2% raise for town employees.
“We have consistently strived to develop and adhere to a structurally sound budget in an effort to stabilize tax rates over the long-term and have also put forth a significant effort to project future capital needs and identify potential challenges,” Mr. Rief said in his budget message.
Those who wish to view the entire proposed budget can do so online at the town’s website, cedarpointnc.org.
