Emerald Isle Christmas Parade draws big, happy crowd Saturday for 2021 celebration

EMERALD ISLE — Thousands of people – seemingly half of them small children – lined Highway 58 Saturday in Emerald Isle for the town’s 18th Christmas parade, with screams of “Can-dy, can-dy, can-dy” competing with screams of “Where’s Santa?” and “Merry Christmas.”
On a picture-perfect fall day with blue skies and the temperature close to 50 degrees at the start, the parade, after not occurring two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, returned as an overwhelming success.
The route was lined with vehicles as far as the eye could see by 1 p.m., and by 1:45 p.m., individuals had abandoned their cars, trucks, golf carts and SUVs and were sitting in chairs and on blankets, basking in holiday spirit. The route ran about a mile, from Black Skimmer Road to Mangrove Drive.
Sandra Martin and husband Walter Martin of Cedar Point were there early, along with their dog, Mac, and various family members from Knightdale, Garner, Smithfield and Lenoir County.
“There’s a little bit of a child in all of us,” Ms. Martin said when asked why she and her bunch were there. They’d also gone to the Swansboro Christmas Flotilla the previous night.
Mr. Martin recalled going to Christmas parades decades ago a child in Knightdale, with participants in the parade peppering children with candy.
“This goes back to that,” he said, with families full of children turning out to enjoy each other and celebrate the season.
“It creates memories,” Ms. Martin added.
It took about an hour for Emerald Isle fire trucks, rescue vehicles, lifeguards, business floats, Sudan Temple Shriners in wheeled boats, cycles and trucks, town commissioners, Miss North Carolina, dance troupes, the Croatan High School Band and various others to go the distance.
Everybody was happy, but none more than the candy-grabbing children, including 7-year-old Macie Boyd and 4-year-old Cullen Boyd, both of Raleigh, who were collecting the sweet missiles from parade participants and stashing them in a considerable pile. Their father, Stuart Boyd, was all smiles watching the parade and his children enjoy it. He said the family was there for Thanksgiving and having lots of fun.
Others along the route agreed.
Danielle Jackson of New Bern was there with her dog and said, “I’m a Christmas parade junkie. I go to every single one I can go to. How can you not love a Christmas parade? I don’t understand people who don’t. Just look around. All these smiles, all these happy kids. And to have such a great one in Emerald Isle … just coming over that bridge you know it’s going to be great.”
Bert Collins of Virginia was in the area but hadn’t planned to attend the parade.
“My wife said, ‘Let’s go,’” he said. “I said, ‘No.’ She said, ‘I’m not helping you drive home.’ I said, ‘OK, you win.’ But after we got here, I was glad to be here, and the parade hasn’t even started.”
Mary Lanier of Kentucky, there with her husband, children and extended family members who live in eastern North Carolina, said they’d taken two rental golf carts to the parade route from their cottage a bit to the east.
“We’d heard they had a great parade, and we had a way to beat the traffic on the backstreets with the golf cart,” she said.
The clan was chowing down on take-out pizza from an Emerald Isle restaurant before the festivities started.
Town officials said it was the biggest crowd ever at the Emerald Isle Christmas Parade. Mayor Eddie Barber, who is leaving office in December after eight years, led the parade, tossing candy from a police department truck. The grand marshal was U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.
Ryerson Unlimited Retail, a wood-working business in Bogue, won the retail float competition, followed by Southern Elegance and Charm Boutique of Emerald Isle with a horse-drawn carriage. In the commercial float division, Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol won, followed by Emerald Isle Baptist Church.
