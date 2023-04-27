BROAD CREEK — School officials hope to soon complete a new access road into Broad Creek Middle School that will help relieve traffic backup on Highway 24 in front of the school.
The road is expected to be completed by mid-May, according to Carteret County Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor.
“We are looking forward to the Broad Creek Middle School access road project’s completion,” Paylor said. “It will be a nice addition to the school and will increase safety on Highway 24 for our students, parents and community.”
Cost of the project is $408,215 and is being funded through proceeds from a $42 million school bond referendum that passed in November 2020.
For Broad Creek Middle School (BCMS) Principal Sarah Weinhold, completion of the new access road can’t come soon enough.
“The new access road will allow for more cars to move on and off our property during pickup and drop-off,” she said. “We currently have cars lined up for nearly a half mile in both directions on the highway, and this project will address the congestion.”
She added that the school has about 200 vehicles that enter and exit the BCMS pick-up and drop-off lines every morning and afternoon, “So we are grateful for the construction crews who have been hard at work to improve our campus and alleviate traffic on Highway 24.”
Weinhold said the school plans to start using the new road “as soon as we receive the go ahead.”
The road, which is being built in a large field on the east side of the front parking lot, will be one-way and able to accommodate two lanes of traffic. Vehicles will enter the main parking lot, then follow the new access road, which winds its way until it ends up in front of the school building. Vehicles will exit on the west side of the main parking lot as they currently do.
According to Tom Owens, construction manager for the school system, the road will have lighting, be striped and “was well thought out and much needed.”
Weinhold said parents and staff are excited to see the new road nearing completion.
“Our staff is excited about the new access road. Because of heavy morning and afternoon traffic lines, most of our staff have to park in the grass at the back of the school because they cannot enter the current drive due to the lines on Highway 24.”
BCMS PTO Co-Chair Andrea Binkley said she was also looking forward to the road’s completion.
“I’m excited to see the progress on the new access road at BCMS,” she said. “It will be so much safer to get the cars off of Highway 24. Thank you to the taxpayers for helping us get this much needed improvement to our school.”
The school also uses two sheriff’s deputies to direct traffic on Highway 24 in the mornings and afternoons. They will continue to do so when the new road opens, according to school officials.
Due to the increase in student population at the school, construction will also soon begin on a new classroom addition, which will be located behind the existing building. That, too, will be funded through school bond proceeds.
