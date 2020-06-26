Carteret County reaches 76 COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to date up to 76.
Carteret County provides an updated COVID-19 case count by 4 p.m. daily on its website at carteretcountync.gov. The website also contains a map showing cases broken down by zip code.
According to the latest update, of the 76 total cases, 23 are considered active, 50 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three people have died.
The county reports health providers, including the County Health Department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing from 1,765 individuals. Of those, 1,572 tests turned up negative, 76 results were confirmed positive, two were inconclusive and 115 tests are pending.
Since June 1, there have been 39 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County. From March 20, the date of the county’s first positive case, through May 31, Carteret County had 37 confirmed cases.
In a Friday news release, the county provided several factors that are likely contributing the recent rise in reported case numbers, including increased testing, reduced use of face coverings and social distancing, large gatherings with family and friends and increased exposure in workplace settings.
The Carteret County Health Department continues to stress the importance of the “three Ws”: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands frequently.
For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
