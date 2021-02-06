NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — For-hire vessel crews and others have an opportunity to attend a webinar on reporting requirements, courtesy of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
The council, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off the South Atlantic states, including North Carolina, announced Jan. 29 it’s hosting weekly question-and-answer webinar sessions to assist participants in the Southeast Electronic For-Hire Program. The webinars will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. The next is set for Tuesday. The webinars will run until Tuesday, March 30.
Registration for the webinars and additional information, including tool kits and instructional videos, are available online at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/southeast/recreational-fishing-data/southeast-hire-electronic-reporting-program www.fisheries.noaa.gov/southeast/recreational-fishing-data/southeast-hire-electronic-reporting-program.
According to the announcement, program staff and software vendor representatives will participate in these webinars to answer questions and resolve issues users identify. These webinars are for anyone with an interest in the Southeast Electronic For-Hire Program and specifically, any captain, owner or lessee running a headboat or charter trip on a boat with any of the following permits: Atlantic coastal migratory pelagics, Atlantic dolphin wahoo, South Atlantic snapper grouper, Gulf of Mexico reef fish or Gulf Of Mexico coastal migratory pelagics.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service implemented the new Southeast For-Hire Electronic Reporting Program in January. According to the SAFMC, the program will provide more timely catch, effort and discard information from federally permitted for-hire vessels to be used in future fish population assessments and management evaluations.
Anyone with questions about the program may call the customer service hotline at 1-833-707-1632 or send questions via email to ser.electronicreporting@noaa.gov.
