MOREHEAD CITY — Local fishermen, recreational and commercial, and others have an opportunity to participate in the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s next regular meeting.
The commission will meet by web conference at 9 a.m. Thursday. The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. A full agenda packet and links to join the meeting are available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings. Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.
The commission’s meeting agenda for Thursday includes:
· A presentation on Draft Amendment 2 to the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan and a vote to send the draft amendment out for public and advisory committee review.
· An update of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, of CARES, Fisheries Relief Program.
· An update on Amendment 2 and Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.
· Updates on the N.C. Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries and Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.
· A vote on notice of text to begin the rulemaking process for readopting a slate of rules under a state-mandated periodic review schedule.
· A potential vote on notice of text to begin the rulemaking process for rules to prohibit repacking of foreign crab meat in North Carolina
The commission is accepting public comments on the meeting’s agenda items. Members of the public may submit comments to the commission in three ways. A 30-minute public comment period is scheduled near the beginning of the meeting. Those who wish to speak during the comment period are required to preregister by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chairperson may limit the time each speaker may comment. Speaker registration is available online at deq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries-commission-meeting-speaker-registration-form-may-20-2021-meeting.
Online public comments will also be accepted until Tuesday through an online form. The form is available at eq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries-commission-comment-form-may-20-2021-meeting.
Written comments may also be mailed to May 2021 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be received by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
