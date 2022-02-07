Carteret Community College sees 20 percent enrollment increase for 2022 spring semester over previous year

MOREHEAD CITY —Enrollment is up 20% for the 2022 spring semester at Carteret Community College when compared to spring 2021.
This follows on the heels of a 20% fall semester increase over the previous year.
As of Friday, spring enrollment for curriculum courses was 1,543, compared to 1,283 in spring 2021.
“Our student enrollment numbers from January were higher than they have been over the previous two spring semesters, and that growth has held with our late start classes and planning for our second eight-weeks classes,” CCC vice president Dr. Maggie Brown said. “We are in a great position with federal and state funding, scholarships and other grants to guarantee that no one who wants an education or training is going to be turned away for lack of funds.”
The college saw a big boost in enrollment for the spring and fall semesters thanks to the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Act providing assistance with tuition and costs for students.
Plus, state community colleges received additional funds in the fall to assist students through a Longleaf Commitment Grant that provided free tuition for two years to eligible 2021 high school graduates.
Courses that have seen a significant increase for the spring semester are horticulture, which increased by 152% when compared to spring 2021; cosmetology, which jumped by 86.4% compared to spring 2021; and diesel and heavy equipment, which increased by 78.9%.
During the Jan. 11 CCC Board of Trustees meeting, President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the college saw the second highest percentage fall enrollment increase of the state’s 58 community colleges.
The college’s corporate and community education enrollment is also up for the spring semester, according to CCC vice president Perry Harker.
He said classes in CCED start at varying times during the semester, but he estimates a 3% to 5% overall increase. Courses that have seen the highest increases in CCED include culinary, the CDL truck driver licensure program, HVAC, carpentry, pharmacy technology and certified nursing assistant.
The second straight semester of enrollment increases is music to the ears of college officials, who saw drastic drops in enrollment in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 spring numbers exceed the pre-pandemic 2019 spring enrollment of 1,523 students.
The state funds community colleges based on enrollment from the previous year.
