School board to review policy that aligns electoral districts

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education is set to hear the first reading of a policy that reflects General Assembly action taken in June to line up the electoral districts for school board and county commission races.
“This policy conforms the school board’s policy with what the General Assembly has already done when they ratified the bill (Senate Bill 796) in June,” school board attorney Neil Whitford said Friday.
The policy can be approved on a second reading at the November meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. There will be a limited number of chairs for the public because of coronavirus social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis. The meeting will also be broadcast on the school system’s YouTube channel that can be accessed on the district’s website.
The board is also scheduled to meet with school advisory council members via Zoom at 5 p.m.
The BOE petitioned the N.C. General Assembly in January to adopt a bill clarifying electoral districts for school board and county commission electoral races after concerns were raised over differences between the two electoral districts. Board members voted in December 2019 to align the districts, but wanted the N.C. General Assembly to put an official stamp on their action.
The confusion over district lines was creating complications with respect to filing for school board seats. Mr. Whitford said this was “due to different language in local bills adopted over time by the General Assembly, dating back to at least 1993.”
In other action, the board is scheduled to:
- Approve revised 2020-21 academic school calendars to reflect changes from moving elementary schools back to full-time, in-class instruction beginning Monday, Oct. 19. Middle schools and high schools will remain on a hybrid in-class and virtual learning schedule due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Consider implementing an Employee Assistance Program designed to assist employees in resolving personal problems that may adversely impact their performance. The program would assist with issues like substance or alcohol abuse, relationship challenges, financial and legal problems and traumatic life events.
- Consider approval of a $284,961 budget revision that includes $145,661 in state funds and $139,300 in federal funds, with much of those due to receipt of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Hear the second reading of several new policies and policy revisions.
- Hear a presentation on the recent release of high school SAT scores for the 2019-20 academic year.
- Consider approval of a resolution recognizing October as National Principals Month.
- Hold a closed session to consider a confidential attorney matter.
- Hear updates on facilities maintenance.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider school advisory council recommendations.
- Consider a contract with Maxim to provide licensed healthcare providers for one-on-one nursing services to physically or mentally disabled students. Maxim charges $40 per hour not to exceed eight hours a day.
- Consider contracts with Delta-T Group Inc. and The Stepping Stones group to provide four nurses per company for a total of eight nurses for the 2020-21 school year. The Delta-T group is charging a minimum of $7,500, according to the contract. The Stepping Stones group will provide nurses based on $43 per hour.
- Consider approval of a budget planning calendar.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.