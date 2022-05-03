PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night voted 4-0 to table until next month a decision on whether to rezone 35 acres off Highway 58 near Croatan Road for a county vegetative waste disposal site that would include eight acres dedicated for use by Emerald Isle.
Action followed a public hearing during which several town residents opposed to the rezoning, and Mayor Jason Holland supported and detailed some of the plans. The board’s regular meeting was in the town hall off Highway 58, with commissioner Steven Overby ill and absent.
Mayor Holland told commissioners and a larger than usual audience the eight-acre site would “be used to locate and process yard debris materials. The materials include tree limbs, sticks and vegetative debris.
“Emerald Isle staff is working with the federal government on a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant to offset costs associated with improving the 8 acre leased site,” he added. “If approved, Emerald Isle would create an environmentally friendly usage of the 8 acres. The vegetative material will be ground and recycled as mulch/compost.”
In response to residents’ concerns, he said the plans “include a minimum 100-foot continuous vegetative buffer, protecting neighboring properties and the visual appearance of the town of Peletier.”
Mayor Holland also said Emerald Isle would use its trucks to provide one vegetative debris pickup for Peletier residents each spring and fall.
But that wasn’t enough for some of the speakers during the public hearing.
“What is the advantage to Peletier?” asked Mark Knigge.
Resident Phil Terry said he’s familiar with the sites because he’s a retired Morehead City Public Works Department employee. “They can catch fire,” he said. “It will be ugly. Some of these (piles of debris) can be 50 to 80 feet high.”
Others were concerned that after hurricanes or other major storms, lines of debris trucks would crowd Highway 58, snarling traffic, as they did at another site following Hurricane Florence in September 2018. There needs to be a traffic study, perhaps an entrance lane, and a plan for the whole operation on paper before the board votes on the rezoning, they said.
Peletier Commissioner Tim Quinn last month was one of a two-member board minority, along with Mr. Overby, that voted against holding the public hearing on the request to rezone the property from light industrial warehouse to business. Monday night, he asked Mayor Holland if Emerald Isle would be willing to include several provisions for its use of the land.
For example, he wants the town to get an “impact fee per ton,” for Emerald Isle’s use of the land, which is owned by the Coastal Environmental Partnership. The CEP operates landfills and solid waste transfer stations.
Mr. Quinn also wants a written plan before the vote and written assurances about Emerald Isle providing vegetative debris pickups in Peletier.
Mayor Holland said he would take those requests to the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners, which will meet Tuesday, May 10.
Emerald Isle is trying to get $100,000 from the FEM Agency for “debris site improvements in Peletier.”
Bobby Darden, executive director of the CEP, said in February the plan is to lease the site to the county for vegetative waste disposal on an as-needed basis, such as after major hurricanes.
Rankin Timber paid CEP $105,595 for the right to clear the heavily wooded property and sell the timber, which is largely pine trees, and Mr. Darden told the newspaper in February the company has one year to log the property.
CEP purchased the property in 2007, and at the time officials thought it would use it for a waste transfer station, but that never happened.
Mayor Holland concluded his comments during the public hearing by saying, “The Coastal Environmental Partnership, Carteret County and the town of Emerald Isle are working in unison to provide improved emergency response services to all residents on the west end of the county.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
