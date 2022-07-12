CAPE CARTERET - Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved a 2022-23 budget amendment that includes funds for completing engineering and survey work for stormwater management improvements to decrease flooding at 12 specific spots in town.
The board met in the town hall on Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
Interim Town Manager Frank Rush said the amendment moves $33,150 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money from the 2021-22 budget to the 2022-23 budget and was necessary because the work wasn’t completed during the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30.
The work is being done by Crystal Coast Engineering of Swansboro and identifies those 12 spots, which are Anita Forte Drive and Loma Linda Court, Ardan Oaks Drive and Circle, Bayshore Drive, Bobwhite Circle, Bogue Sound Drive, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Loma Linda Drive, Neptune Court, Neptune Drive and Quailwood Circle.
All have become increasingly flood prone in recent years, and property owners have been clamoring for improvements.
"The work is partially complete as of July 11,” Mr. Rush told the board. “Survey work has been completed for four of the 12 locations, and the remaining eight locations are expected to be completed by the end of July. Initial engineering assessments for the 12 locations will be completed incrementally over the next 10 to 12 weeks as the survey work is completed, and Crystal Coast Engineering expects all engineering assessments to be complete no later than Sept. 30.”
Mr. Rush said those initial assessments will be used to either identify specific local, relatively straightforward improvements at a particular location, with the intent to construct the identified improvements as soon as practical in the coming months or to identify specific locations for which more involved engineering work is necessary.
For the latter type of projects, a new contract would be necessary.
“It is anticipated that recently awarded state grant funds - $250,000 - will be utilized for more involved engineering work that may be necessary at specific locations,” Mr. Rush added.
The town plans to pay for the construction of the improvements with some of the ARPA money. The received a total of $656,834 in funds from the federal program in 2021 and this year and spent some of it on staff compensation and street resurfacing, leaving $561,255 available for future allocation by the board of commissioners, potentially for the construction of any identified stormwater improvements at the 12 locations in the future, Mr. Rush said.
Mayor Will Baker said the plan offers hope for many residents who have seen their properties flood more often and in smaller rain events.
“We’re a coastal town, and we’re going to have some flooding,” the mayor said, but added the plan the town has devised will help many residents, some of whom were at the meeting.
Mr. Rush told residents he’d be happy to go out and visit specific sites. He added that he is working with property owner Paxon Holz to get a town easement across a portion of Star Hill Golf Club to address flooding problems along Sutton Drive.
