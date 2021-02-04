Salter Path man sentenced in Craven County court for drug trafficking offense

CRAVEN COUNTY — A Salter Path man pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and other related charges in Craven County Superior Court last month and was sentenced to at least five years in prison.
District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced in a Thursday news release Bradley John Clark, 30, of Salter Path, was sentenced to a minimum of 70 months and maximum of 93 months in prison. He was also fined $50,000.
Kenneth Michael Dunlow, 31, of Havelock, and Matthew Douglas Messer, 34, of New Bern, also pleaded guilty and were sentenced alongside Mr. Clark, the release states. Mr. Dunlow received the same 70-93-month sentence as Mr. Clark, while Mr. Messer was prosecuted as a habitual felon and sentenced to 146 months minimum and 188 months maximum in prison. Mr. Dunlow and Mr. Messer also received a $50,000 fine each.
The cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matt Wareham, and Superior Court Judge Paul Quinn sentenced Mr. Clark.
“These prosecutions and long prison sentences represent our ongoing fight against drugs and violence in our district,” Mr. Thomas said in the release. “My office worked closely with Sheriff Hughes and his Deputies to hold these defendants accountable for their criminal conduct.”
The cases occurred as a result of a traffic stop. According to the release, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a traffic enforcement operation on Highway 70 in James City as part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program “click it or ticket” campaign.
During the enforcement effort, the three defendants were all occupants of the same vehicle when a deputy allegedly observed Mr. Dunlow and Mr. Messer not wearing seat belts as the vehicle approached a stop sign. Based on the violation, deputies directed the vehicle to pull over into a nearby parking lot.
While observing the defendants, deputies became suspicious other criminal activity was occurring and determined Mr. Dunlow had an outstanding order for arrest and Mr. Clark was driving while his license was revoked.
Deputies patted down the defendants for weapons and allegedly discovered a concealed Glock handgun on Mr. Dunlow for which he did not have a permit. Based on observations of the three men and their evasive responses to law enforcement officers’ questions, a K-9 unit was called to the scene and conducted a narcotics’ “sniff” that allegedly turned up positive for the presence of controlled substances.
A subsequent search of the vehicle and defendants reportedly revealed various drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency and small amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. Deputies also found in the backseat of the vehicle a loaded Kel-Tec rifle and what appeared to be a stuffed animal backpack. Inside the backpack, deputies allegedly found a large amount of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials and a 0.25 caliber pistol.
